Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightSultan Batherychevron_rightഎം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി...
    Sultan Bathery
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2024 6:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 6:42 AM GMT

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സു​നീ​ര്‍
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    സു​നീ​ര്‍

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ത്തേ​രി: മാ​ര​ക​മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നാ​യ എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍. മ​ല​പ്പു​റം മ​മ്പാ​ട് പ​റ​മ്പ​ന്‍ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ പി. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സു​നീ​റി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (37) ബ​ത്തേ​രി എ​സ്.​ഐ സി.​എം. സാ​ബു​വി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. മേ​യ് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് മു​ത്ത​ങ്ങ ചെ​ക്ക്‌ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പം വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ള്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. പാ​ന്റി​ന്റെ പോ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നാ​ണ്. 9 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsWayanad NewsMDMA
    News Summary - Youth arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X