    Wayanad Sultan Bathery വയനാട്ടിൽ ക​ട...
    Sultan Bathery
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Feb 2025 11:17 AM IST

    വയനാട്ടിൽ ക​ട ക​ത്തിന​ശി​ച്ചു

    വയനാട്ടിൽ ക​ട ക​ത്തിന​ശി​ച്ചു
    മൂ​ല​ങ്കാ​വി​ൽ ക​ത്തിന​ശി​ച്ച ക​ട

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ത്തേ​രി: മൂ​ല​ങ്കാ​വ് ടൗ​ണി​ൽ ക​ട ക​ത്തിന​ശി​ച്ചു. തേ​ല​മ്പ​റ്റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റെ​ജി​മോ​ന്റെ ഫാ​ൻ​സി ഫുട് വെ​യ​ർ ക​ട​യാ​ണ് ക​ത്തി​യ​ത്.രാ​വി​ലെ ക​ട തു​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ റെ​ജി​മോ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ക​ട​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ൽ തീ ​പ​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ്ട​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ത്തേ​രി​യി​ൽനി​ന്നും അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടിത്ത​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Short CircuitFire
    News Summary - The shop burnt down
