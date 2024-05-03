Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sultan Bathery
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2024 6:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2024 6:28 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്‌​സോ കേ​സി​ല്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    ഹം​സ ജ​സീ​ല്‍
    ഹം​സ

    ജ​സീ​ല്‍

    ബ​ത്തേ​രി: പോ​ക്‌​സോ കേ​സി​ല്‍ യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ചെ​ത​ല​യം കൈ​യ്യാ​ല​ക്ക​ല്‍ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ കെ.​എം. ഹം​സ ജ​സീ​ലിനെ (26) ​യാ​ണ് ബ​ത്തേ​രി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഏ​പ്രി​ല്‍ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ള്‍ പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത കു​ട്ടി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ഉ​പ​ദ്ര​വി​ച്ച​ത്.

