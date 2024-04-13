Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightPulpallychevron_rightക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി...
    Pulpally
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2024 6:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2024 6:14 AM GMT

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി നേ​പ്പാ​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബി​മ​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബി​മ​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ

    പു​ൽ​പ​ള്ളി: 125 ഗ്രാം ​ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി നേ​പ്പാ​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബി​മ​ൽ കു​മാ​റിനെയാണ്(24)​ പു​ൽ​പ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 11ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് പെരി​ക്ക​ല്ലൂ​ർ ക​ട​വി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. എ​സ്.​ഐ. കെ. ​ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ, എ​സ്.​സി.​പി.​ഒ അ​ജീ​ഷ്, സി.​പി.​ഒ ശ​ര​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsWayanad NewsCannabis
    News Summary - Nepal native arrested with cannabis
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X