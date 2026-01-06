ഉത്സവരാവിൽ വീട് കൊള്ളയടിച്ചു; 19 പവൻ കവർന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 Jan 2026 11:23 AM IST
6 Jan 2026 11:23 AM IST
ഉത്സവരാവിൽ വീട് കൊള്ളയടിച്ചു; 19 പവൻ കവർന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - House robbed on festive eve; Gold theft
പുൽപള്ളി: പുൽപള്ളിയിൽ വീട്ടുകാരെല്ലാവരും ഉത്സവത്തിന് പോയ സമയത്ത് വീട് കൊള്ളയടിച്ചു. ടൗണിനടുത്തെ പത്മജ നിവാസ് പ്രതാപ് ചന്ദ്രന്റെ വീട്ടിലാണ് മോഷണം നടന്നത്. 19 പവൻ സ്വർണവും 80,500 രൂപയുമാണ് കവർന്നത്.
ഞായറാഴ്ച പുൽപള്ളി ഉത്സവത്തിന് വീട്ടുകാർ പോയ സമയത്താണ് മോഷണം. വീടിന്റെ പിൻവാതിലിന്റെ പൂട്ട് തകർക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ രാത്രി 11.30ഓടെ വീട്ടിലെത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് മോഷണ വിവരമറിയുന്നത്.
പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണമാരംഭിച്ചു. വിരലടയാള വിദഗ്ധരും ഡോഗ് സ്ക്വാഡും പരിശോധനക്കെത്തി.
