Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightpanamaramchevron_rightപനമരം ബിവറേജിസിൽ...
    panamaram
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 9:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 9:57 AM IST

    പനമരം ബിവറേജിസിൽ മോഷ്ടാവ്: കാമറയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പനമരം ബിവറേജിസിൽ മോഷ്ടാവ്: കാമറയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    പനമരം: ബീവറേജസ് ഔട്ട്ലെറ്റിൽ മോഷ്ടാവ് കയറി. വ്യാഴം, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിലെ കലക്ഷൻ 35 ലക്ഷം രൂപയോളം ലോക്കറിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നു. പണമൊന്നും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ലന്നു പനമരം പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഗാന്ധി സ്മൃതി ദിനം ബാങ്ക് അവധി ആയിരുന്നു. അതിനാൽ പണം ബാങ്കിൽ അടക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞിരുന്നില്ല. പനമരം പൊലീസ് സി.സിടി.വി പരിശോധിച്ചു. കാമറയിൽ മോഷ്ടാവ് കുടുങ്ങിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:camerathiefLocal Newscaught
    News Summary - Thief caught on camera at Panamaram Beverages
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X