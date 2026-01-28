Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightpanamaramchevron_rightപൊലീസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ...
    panamaram
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 9:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 9:54 AM IST

    പൊലീസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ ആക്രമിച്ചെന്ന കേസിൽ അറസ്റ്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കണ്ണായി

    എന്ന നിഖിൽ

    Listen to this Article

    പനമരം: ബീവറേജ് ഔട്ട് ലെറ്റിൽ പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് ശല്യമായി ഭീകരാന്തരീക്ഷം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുകയും തടയാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച പൊലിസുദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ ആക്രമിച്ചു പരിക്കേൽപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തെന്ന കേസിൽ യുവാവിനെ അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തു. കേണിച്ചിറ പൂതാടി സ്വദേശി മുണ്ടക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ കണ്ണായി എന്ന നിഖിലിനെയാണ് പനമരം പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    നിഖിൽ കേണിച്ചിറ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ റൗഡി ലിസ്റ്റിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടയാളും കാപ്പ കേസുൾപ്പെടെ വിവിധ അക്രമ കേസുകളിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടയാളുമാണെന്ന് പൊലിസ് അറിയിച്ചു. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കിയ പ്രതിയെ റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Local NewsArrestWayanad
    News Summary - Arrested in case of assault on police officers
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X