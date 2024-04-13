Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Meppadi
    Posted On
    13 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT

    ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​തി​ക്ര​മം; യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍

    അ​ന്‍വ​ര്‍ സാ​ദി​ഖ്
    അ​ന്‍വ​ര്‍

    സാ​ദി​ഖ്

    മേ​പ്പാ​ടി: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ണ്‍കു​ട്ടി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​തി​ക്ര​മം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍. മേ​പ്പാ​ടി കു​ന്ദ​മം​ഗ​ലം​വ​യ​ല്‍ തോ​ട്ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്‍ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ അ​ന്‍വ​ര്‍ സാ​ദി​ഖിനെ​യാ​ണ്(36)​ മേ​പ്പാ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഇ​യാ​ളെ റി​മാ​ന്‍ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

