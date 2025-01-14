Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Meppadi
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 10:10 AM IST

    പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ചെ​ടി​ക​ൾ; പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 12 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും

    അ​ല​വി​ക്കു​ട്ടി

    മേ​പ്പാ​ടി: പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ചെ​ടി​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​പ്പ​നാ​ട് താ​ഴെ അ​ര​പ്പ​റ്റ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് കോ​ള​നി​യി​ൽ മു​ട്ടി​യാ​ൻ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ല​വി​ക്കു​ട്ടി എ​ന്ന സൈ​ദ​ല​വി (67)യെ ​വ​യ​നാ​ട് അ​ഡീഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് കോ​ട​തി 12 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വി​നും 120000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​ക്കും ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. 2020 ജൂ​ൺ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ന​ട്ടുവ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യ നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ചെ​ടി​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ മേ​പ്പാ​ടി പൊലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്‌​പെ​ക്ട​ർ ആ​യി​രു​ന്ന പി.​സി. സ​ജീ​വി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:DrugsCrime NewsImprisonment
    News Summary - Cannabis plants in the yard; 12 years imprisonment and fine for owner
