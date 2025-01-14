Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Jan 2025 10:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Jan 2025 10:10 AM IST
പറമ്പിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടികൾ; പ്രതിക്ക് 12 വർഷം തടവും പിഴയുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Cannabis plants in the yard; 12 years imprisonment and fine for owner
മേപ്പാടി: പറമ്പിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടികൾ കണ്ടെത്തിയ സംഭവത്തിൽ മൂപ്പനാട് താഴെ അരപ്പറ്റ മസ്ജിദ് കോളനിയിൽ മുട്ടിയാൻ വീട്ടിൽ അലവിക്കുട്ടി എന്ന സൈദലവി (67)യെ വയനാട് അഡീഷനൽ സെഷൻസ് കോടതി 12 വർഷം തടവിനും 120000 രൂപ പിഴക്കും ശിക്ഷിച്ചു. 2020 ജൂൺ മാസത്തിൽ ഇയാളുടെ പറമ്പിൽ നട്ടുവളർത്തിയ നിലയിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടികൾ കണ്ടെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. അന്നത്തെ മേപ്പാടി പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ സബ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ആയിരുന്ന പി.സി. സജീവിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് കേസെടുത്തത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story