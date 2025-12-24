Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Dec 2025 10:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Dec 2025 10:55 AM IST
പോക്സോ; ഓട്ടോഡ്രൈവര് അറസ്റ്റില്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Auto driver arrest in POCSO case
Listen to this Article
മേപ്പാടി: പ്രായപൂര്ത്തിയാകാത്ത കുട്ടിക്കെതിരെ ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമം നടത്തിയ ഓട്ടോഡ്രൈവര് അറസ്റ്റില്. മേപ്പാടി, മാന്കുന്ന്, ഇന്ദിരാ നിവാസ്, കെ.വി. പ്ലമിനെ(32)യാണ് മേപ്പാടി പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. 2025 ആഗസ്റ്റിലാണ് സംഭവം. പെണ്കുട്ടിയെ ഓട്ടോയില് കയറ്റി കൊണ്ടുപോയി ആളില്ലാത്ത സ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ച് ലൈംഗികമായി ഉപദ്രവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മേപ്പാടി സ്റ്റേഷൻ ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒ കെ.ആർ. റെമിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story