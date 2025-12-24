Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightMeppadichevron_rightപോക്‌സോ; ഓട്ടോഡ്രൈവര്‍...
    Meppadi
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 10:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 10:55 AM IST

    പോക്‌സോ; ഓട്ടോഡ്രൈവര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പോക്‌സോ; ഓട്ടോഡ്രൈവര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മേപ്പാടി: പ്രായപൂര്‍ത്തിയാകാത്ത കുട്ടിക്കെതിരെ ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമം നടത്തിയ ഓട്ടോഡ്രൈവര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍. മേപ്പാടി, മാന്‍കുന്ന്, ഇന്ദിരാ നിവാസ്, കെ.വി. പ്ലമിനെ(32)യാണ് മേപ്പാടി പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. 2025 ആഗസ്റ്റിലാണ് സംഭവം. പെണ്‍കുട്ടിയെ ഓട്ടോയില്‍ കയറ്റി കൊണ്ടുപോയി ആളില്ലാത്ത സ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ച് ലൈംഗികമായി ഉപദ്രവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മേപ്പാടി സ്റ്റേഷൻ ഇൻസ്‌പെക്ടർ എസ്.എച്ച്.ഒ കെ.ആർ. റെമിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:auto driverArrestPOCSO
    News Summary - Auto driver arrest in POCSO case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X