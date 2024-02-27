Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mananthavady
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 12:07 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 12:07 PM GMT

    വയനാട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    വയനാട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മസ്കത്ത്​:വയനാട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ റുസ്താഖിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മാനന്തവാടി പുൽപ്പള്ളി തവിഞ്ഞാൽ വലയംപള്ളിൽ ജോമോൻ (45) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​.

    സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ മെയിൽ നേഴ്സ് ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്​: വർഗീസ്​. ഭാര്യ: ജഈജ ജോമോൻ. റുസ്താഖ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറി സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം തുടർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു

    TAGS:ObituaryOmanWayanad
    News Summary - Wayanad Native died in Oman
