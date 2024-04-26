Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mananthavady
    Posted On
    26 April 2024 6:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    26 April 2024 6:14 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സ്: പ്ര​തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ജ​യ​ൻ
    മാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. കാ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​ളം നാ​ര​ങ്ങാ​കു​ന്ന് കോ​ള​നി​യി​ലെ ജ​യ​നെ​യാ​ണ് (37) മാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി സി.​ഐ എം.​വി. ബി​ജു​വി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി എ​സ്.​ഐ ജാ​ൻ​സി മാ​ത്യു​വും സം​ഘ​വും അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്‌ ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsWayanad NewsPOCSO
    News Summary - POCSO case-Accused arrested
