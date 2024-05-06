Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 May 2024 6:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 May 2024 6:22 AM GMT
ഉത്സവപ്പറമ്പിൽ നിന്ന് വാഹനം മോഷ്ടിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The person who stole the vehicle from the festival grounds was arrested
കൽപറ്റ: ഉത്സവപ്പറമ്പിൽ നിർത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന വാഹനം മോഷ്ടിച്ചയാൾ കൽപറ്റ പൊലീസിന്റെ പിടിയിൽ. പുളിയാർമല കോളനിയിലെ എം.വി. മഹേഷിനെയാണ്(18) ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ എസ്.എച്ച് ഒ. സായൂജ് കുമാറിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പിടികൂടിയത്.
നൈറ്റ് പട്രോളിങ്ങിനിടെ സംശയസ്പദമായ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ബൈക്കുമായി കണ്ട ഇയാളെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. മുട്ടിൽ ഉത്സവപറമ്പിൽ നിർത്തിയിട്ട മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിൾ മോഷ്ടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നെന്ന് സമ്മതിച്ചു. KL 12 B 0369 നമ്പർ മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളാണ് ഇയാൾ കടത്തിക്കൊണ്ട് പോകാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story