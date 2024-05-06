Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    kalpetta
    date_range 6 May 2024 6:22 AM GMT
    date_range 6 May 2024 6:22 AM GMT

    ഉ​ത്സ​വ​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ നിന്ന് വാ​ഹ​നം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പ്ര​തി മ​ഹേ​ഷ്
    പ്ര​തി മ​ഹേ​ഷ്

    ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ: ഉ​ത്സ​വ​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നം മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. പു​ളി​യാ​ർ​മ​ല കോ​ള​നി​യി​ലെ എം.​വി. മ​ഹേ​ഷി​നെ​യാ​ണ്(18) ഇ​ൻ​സ്‌​പെ​ക്ട​ർ എ​സ്.​എ​ച്ച് ഒ. ​സാ​യൂ​ജ് കു​മാ​റി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    നൈ​റ്റ് പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ സം​ശ​യ​സ്‌​പ​ദ​മാ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്കു​മാ​യി ക​ണ്ട ഇ​യാ​ളെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​ട്ടി​ൽ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ചു. KL 12 B 0369 ന​മ്പ​ർ മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് പോ​കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്.

    News Summary - The person who stole the vehicle from the festival grounds was arrested
