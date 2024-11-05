Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightkalpettachevron_rightസം​സ്ഥാ​ന റോ​ഡ്...
    kalpetta
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    സം​സ്ഥാ​ന റോ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്: വ​യ​നാ​ടി​ന് മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    wayanad news
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സം​സ്ഥാ​ന റോ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ വ​യ​നാ​ട് ടീം

    ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ന​ട​ന്ന സം​സ്ഥാ​ന റോ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ വ​യ​നാ​ട് മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി. 14 വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ടൈം ​ട്ര​യ​ൽ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ മൈ​സ ബ​ക്ക​ർ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും അ​ബീ​ഷ സി​ബി ര​ണ്ടാം​സ്ഥാ​ന​വും നേ​ടി. 18 വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള ആ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ. ആ​ദി​ത്യ​ൻ ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും 16 വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള ആ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​മ​ൻ മി​ഷ്ഹ​ൽ മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും നേ​ടി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ ജി​ല്ല സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wayanad NewsState Road Cycling Championship
    News Summary - State Road Cycling Championship: Wayanad third position
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick