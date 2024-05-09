Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightkalpettachevron_rightഎം.​ഡി. എം.​എ:...
    kalpetta
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2024 6:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2024 6:27 AM GMT

    എം.​ഡി. എം.​എ: യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സാ​ജി​ദ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സാ​ജി​ദ്

    ക​ൽ​പ​റ്റ : എം.​ഡി. എം.​എ യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. മു​ട്ടി​ൽ കു​ട്ട​മം​ഗ​ലം പി​ലാ​ക്ക​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പി. ​സാ​ജി​ദിനെ​യാ​ണ് (39) ക​ൽപ​റ്റ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്‌​പെ​ക്ട​ർ പി.കെ. അ​ബ്ബാ​സും സം​ഘ​വും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ ചെ​നം​കൊ​ല്ലി എ​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​വ​ച്ച് പ​ട്രോ​ളിങ്ങി​നി​ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ ക​ണ്ട് പ​രി​ഭ്ര​മി​ച്ച സാ​ജി​ദി​നെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് പാ​ക്ക​റ്റി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽനി​ന്ന് 0.7 ഗ്രാം ​എം. ഡി. ​എം. എ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.​ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ ഇ​യാ​ളെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsWayanad NewsMDMA
    News Summary - MDMA-youth in arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X