Madhyamam
    Vellarada
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 7:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 7:02 AM GMT

    മഴയില്‍ സ്‌കൂള്‍ കെട്ടിടം തകര്‍ന്നു

    മഴയില്‍ സ്‌കൂള്‍ കെട്ടിടം തകര്‍ന്നു
    വെ​ള്ള​റ​ട: ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ​യി​ല്‍ സ്‌​കൂ​ള്‍ കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ത​ക​ര്‍ന്നു. ധ​നു​വ​ച്ച​പു​രം സെ​വ​ന്ത്‌​ഡേ അ​ഡ്വ​ന്റി​സ്റ്റ് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​മാ​ണ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ത​ക​ര്‍ന്ന​ത്. കാ​ല​പ്പ​ഴ​ക്ക​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം മ​ഴ വി​ല്ല​നാ​യി എ​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ടെ കെ​ട്ടി​ടം നി​ലം​പൊ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഓ​ടി​ട്ട കെ​ട്ടി​ട​മാ​ണ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ലം​പൊ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മേ​ല്‍ക്കൂ​ര​യു​ടെ ബ​ല​ക്ഷ​യ​വും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ​യും കാ​ര​ണം ത​ക​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ത്ഥി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ല്ലാ​തി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ വ​ന്‍ദു​ര​ന്തം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​യി.

    TAGS:RainSchool Building
    News Summary - School building collapses in rain
