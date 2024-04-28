Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT
വോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സ്കൂട്ടർ കവര്ന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - A scooter was stolen while voting
വെള്ളറട: വോട്ടുചെയ്യാനെത്തിയയാളുടെ സ്കൂട്ടർ മോഷ്ടിച്ചു. കൂതാളി ഈശ്വരവിലാസം സ്കൂളിലെ 193ാം നമ്പര് ബൂത്തില് വോട്ടിടുന്നതിനിടെ കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം വൈകീട്ടായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. പൂവന്കുഴി അനില്കുമാറിന്റെ ഹോണ്ട ആക്ടീവ കെ.എല് 19-4848 സ്കൂട്ടറാണ് കവര്ന്നത്. ഉടമ വെള്ളറട പൊലീസില് പരാതി നല്കി.
