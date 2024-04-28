Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightTrivandrumchevron_rightVellaradachevron_rightവോട്ട്​...
    Vellarada
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT

    വോട്ട്​ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ സ്കൂട്ടർ കവര്‍ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    theft
    cancel

    വെ​ള്ള​റ​ട: വോ​ട്ടുചെയ്യാനെത്തിയയാളുടെ സ്കൂട്ടർ മോഷ്​​ടിച്ചു.​ കൂ​താ​ളി ഈ​ശ്വ​ര​വി​ലാ​സം സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ലെ 193ാം ന​മ്പ​ര്‍ ബൂ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വോ​ട്ടി​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. പൂ​വ​ന്‍കു​ഴി അ​നി​ല്‍കു​മാ​റി​ന്റെ ഹോ​ണ്ട ആ​ക്ടീ​വ കെ.​എ​ല്‍ 19-4848 സ്കൂട്ടറാ​ണ് ക​വ​ര്‍ന്ന​ത്. ഉ​ട​മ വെ​ള്ള​റ​ട പൊ​ലീ​സി​ല്‍ പ​രാ​തി ന​ല്‍കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TheftCrime NewsTrivandrum News
    News Summary - A scooter was stolen while voting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X