Madhyamam
    Varkala
    Varkala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​യു​ടെ ക​ണ്ണി​ൽ മു​ള​കു​പൊ​ടി തേ​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം മാ​ല ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു

    theft
    വ​ർ​ക്ക​ല: വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​യു​ടെ ക​ണ്ണി​ൽ മു​ള​കു​പൊ​ടി തേ​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം മാ​ല ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു.​അ​യ​ന്തി വ​ള്ളൂ​ർ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ശാ​രി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​ടെ മാ​ല​യാ​ണ് ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ച​ര​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. പ്ര​ഭാ​ത കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​യാ​ണ്​ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്​ ഇ​ര​യാ​യ​ത്.​വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ ബ​ഹ​ള​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നി​ടെ ന​ട​ന്ന പി​ടി​വ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ മാ​ല​യു​ടെ പ​കു​തി​യോ​ളം പൊ​ട്ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് മോ​ഷ്ടാ​വ് ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. വ​ർ​ക്ക​ല പോ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:TheftCrime NewsTrivandrum News
    News Summary - gold chain snatching from housewife after sprinkling chilly powder
