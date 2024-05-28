Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 May 2024 3:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 May 2024 3:39 AM GMT
വർക്കല: വീട്ടമ്മയുടെ കണ്ണിൽ മുളകുപൊടി തേച്ച ശേഷം മാല കവർന്നു.അയന്തി വള്ളൂർ വീട്ടിൽ രാജേന്ദ്രനാശാരിയുടെ ഭാര്യയുടെ മാലയാണ് കവർന്നത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ചരയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. പ്രഭാത കൃത്യങ്ങൾക്കായി പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ വീട്ടമ്മയാണ് ആക്രമണത്തിന് ഇരയായത്.വീട്ടമ്മ ബഹളമുണ്ടാക്കിയതിനിടെ നടന്ന പിടിവലിക്കിടെ മാലയുടെ പകുതിയോളം പൊട്ടിച്ചെടുത്താണ് മോഷ്ടാവ് കടന്നുകളഞ്ഞത്. വർക്കല പോലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകി.
