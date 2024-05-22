Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Parassala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2024 7:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2024 7:13 AM GMT

    കൊല്ലയില്‍ നടുതോട്ടില്‍ കാര്‍ തോട്ടിലേക്ക്​ മറിഞ്ഞു; വന്‍ ദുരന്തം ഒഴിവായി

    • റോ​ഡി​ലെ വ​ള​വി​ല്‍ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ കൈ​വ​രി ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​കാ​ര​ണം
    • പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​പ​ക​ടാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ​ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര്‍ നി​ര​ന്ത​രം പ​രാ​തി​പ്പെ​ട്ടി ട്ടും പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ല്ല
    The car overturned into the ditch
    TAGS:Trivandrum Newscar accident
