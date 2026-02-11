Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കാട്ടുപന്നി ഇടിച്ച് ഓട്ടോ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    കാട്ടുപന്നി ഇടിച്ച് ഓട്ടോ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    നെടുമങ്ങാട്: കാട്ടുപന്നി ഇടിച്ച് ഓട്ടോ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. കളത്തറ സ്വദേശി സത്യദാസിനാണ് (60) പരിക്ക്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടോടെ നെടുമങ്ങാട് മഞ്ച അരുവിക്കര റോഡിൽ മഞ്ച ടി.എച്ച്.എസിന് സമീപമാണ് സംഭവം. നെടുമങ്ങാട് നിന്ന് അരുവിക്കര ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന ഓട്ടോയിലാണ് പന്നി ഇടിച്ചത്. മറിഞ്ഞ ഓട്ടോക്കടിയിൽപ്പെട്ട സത്യദാസിന്റെ കൈക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. ഇദ്ദേഹം നെടുമങ്ങാട് ജില്ല ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടി.

    X