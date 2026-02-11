കാട്ടുപന്നി ഇടിച്ച് ഓട്ടോ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 11 Feb 2026 12:03 PM IST
Updated On 11 Feb 2026 12:03 PM IST
കാട്ടുപന്നി ഇടിച്ച് ഓട്ടോ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Driver injured after auto overturns after being hit by wild boar
നെടുമങ്ങാട്: കാട്ടുപന്നി ഇടിച്ച് ഓട്ടോ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. കളത്തറ സ്വദേശി സത്യദാസിനാണ് (60) പരിക്ക്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടോടെ നെടുമങ്ങാട് മഞ്ച അരുവിക്കര റോഡിൽ മഞ്ച ടി.എച്ച്.എസിന് സമീപമാണ് സംഭവം. നെടുമങ്ങാട് നിന്ന് അരുവിക്കര ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന ഓട്ടോയിലാണ് പന്നി ഇടിച്ചത്. മറിഞ്ഞ ഓട്ടോക്കടിയിൽപ്പെട്ട സത്യദാസിന്റെ കൈക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. ഇദ്ദേഹം നെടുമങ്ങാട് ജില്ല ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടി.
