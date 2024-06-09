Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kazhakkoottam
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2024 4:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2024 4:20 AM GMT

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി പെരുമാതുറ സ്വദേശി പിടിയിൽ

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി​
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    റാ​ഫി​

    ക​ഴ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ആ​ക്കു​ളം അ​ല​ത്ത​റ റോ​ഡി​ലു​ള്ള ഫ്ലാ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്​ 20.294 ഗ്രാം ​എം.ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി പെ​രു​മാ​തു​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി​യെ​യാ​ണ്​ (43) എ​ക്സൈ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ ര​ണ്ട്​ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും 540 രൂ​പ​യും ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ക​ഴ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം എ​ക്സൈ​സ് റേ​ഞ്ച് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​യാ​ളെ കൈ​മാ​റി. പോ​ക്സോ, മാ​ല​പൊ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ൽ, പി​ടി​ച്ചു​പ​റി, കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ശ്ര​മം തു​ട​ങ്ങി നി​ര​വ​ധി കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യാ​ണി​യാ​ൾ.

    TAGS:Crime NewsMDMAThiruvananthapuram News
    News Summary - Perumatura resident arrested with MDMA
