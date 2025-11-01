Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Vadanappally
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 12:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 12:46 PM IST

    വാടാനപ്പള്ളി അരിമ്പൂരിൽ കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; കത്തിച്ചതെന്ന് സംശയം

    വാടാനപ്പള്ളി അരിമ്പൂരിൽ കാറിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; കത്തിച്ചതെന്ന് സംശയം
    Listen to this Article

    വാടാനപ്പള്ളി (തൃശ്ശൂർ): അരിമ്പൂർ ഗോപി മാച്ചിനു സമീപം കാറിനു തീ പിടിച്ചു. അരിമ്പൂരിൽ വാടകക്ക് താമസിക്കുന്ന പുല്ലഴി സ്വദേശി കമ്മത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ കെ. ഹരികൃഷ്ണന്‍റെ ഐ20 കാറാണ് കത്തിനശിച്ചത്. കെ.എൽ 08 സി.ബി 1499 നമ്പറിലുള്ള കാറാണ് കത്തിയത്. കാർ ബോധപൂർവം കത്തിച്ചതാണെന്നാണ് സംശയം. ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് അന്തിക്കാട് പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകും.

