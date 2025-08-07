Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Vadanappally
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 3:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 3:07 PM IST

    പോക്സോ കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 37 വർഷം കഠിന തടവും പിഴയും

    പോക്സോ കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 37 വർഷം കഠിന തടവും പിഴയും
    ബി​നീ​ഷ്

    വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 37 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന ത​ട​വ്. വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി ബീ​ച്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ത​റ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബി​നീ​ഷ് (34) എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ​യാ​ണ് കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ട് 37 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന​ത​ട​വി​നും 125000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യ​ട​ക്കാ​നും വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പോ​ക്സോ കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്‌​ജ് എ​സ്. ലി​ഷ​യാ​ണ് വി​ധി പ്ര​സ്താ​വി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:fineThrissur Newsrigorous imprisonmentPOCSO Case
    News Summary - Accused in POCSO case gets 37 years rigorous imprisonment and fine
