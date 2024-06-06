Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    6 Jun 2024 6:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 Jun 2024 6:25 AM GMT

    ഇഴഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈനേജ് നിർമാണം; തൃപ്രയാർ ടെമ്പിൾ റോഡ് ഇടിയുന്നു

    Construction of creep drainage
    ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ന്റെ ​ഡ്രൈ​നേ​ജ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി പൊ​ളി​ച്ച​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ തൃ​പ്ര​യാ​ർ ടെ​മ്പിൾ റോ​ഡ്

    തൃ​പ്ര​യാ​ർ: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ന്റെ ​ഡ്രൈ​നേ​ജ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണം ഇ​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​നീ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ തൃ​പ്ര​യാ​ർ ടെ​മ്പിൾ റോ​ഡ് ഇ​ടി​യു​ന്നു. ടെ​മ്പി​ൾ റോ​ഡ് മു​റി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഡ്രൈ​നേ​ജ് നി​ർ​മാ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ര​ണ്ടു​മാ​സ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​ക​മാ​യി റോ​ഡ് പൊ​ളി​ച്ചി​ട്ട്. ടെ​ബി​ൾ റോ​ഡി​ന്റെ ഡ്രൈ​നേ​ജും ഇ​തി​നു വേ​ണ്ടി പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തു​മൂ​ലം മ​ഴ​ക്കാ​ല​മാ​യ​തോ​ടെ റോ​ഡ് പു​ഴ പോ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് ഒ​ഴു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് ഇ​ടി​യു​ന്ന​തും. വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തി​ര​ക്കു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇ​വി​ടെ അ​പ​ക​ട​സാ​ധ്യ​ത വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

