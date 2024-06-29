Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kunnamkulam
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    പ്രകൃതിവിരുദ്ധ പീഡനം: 60കാരന് മൂന്ന്​ വർഷം തടവ്

    ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ
    ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ

    കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം: പ​തി​നാ​ലു​കാ​ര​നെ പ്ര​കൃ​തി വി​രു​ദ്ധ ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ര​യാ​ക്കി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ മ​ധ്യ​വ​യ​സ്ക​ന് മൂ​ന്ന്​ വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 20,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു. കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം ശ​ങ്ക​ര​പു​രം കോ​ട​ത്തൂ​ർ ദി​വാ​ക​ര​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ (60) കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം പോ​ക്സോ കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. 2023ലാ​ണ് കേ​സി​നാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വം.

    അ​മ്മ​യെ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് നി​ന്ന് കൂ​ട്ടി​കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ പ്ര​തി സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ക​യ​റ്റി ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​തി​ക്ര​മം ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കേ​സ്.

