Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightThrissurchevron_rightKodungallurchevron_rightഎം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി...
    Kodungallur
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൈ​മാ​റാ​നായി കാ​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്താ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്
    അ​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​ർ, മാ​ലി​ക്ക്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​ർ, മാ​ലി​ക്ക്

    കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ: 1.5 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ റൂ​റ​ൽ ജി​ല്ല ഡ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ് ടീ​മും കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ ചാ​പ്പാ​റ അ​റ​ക്ക​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ അ​ജി​ത്കു​മാ​ർ (24), കോ​ട്ട​പ്പു​റം എ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മാ​ലി​ക്ക് (21) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പു​ല്ലൂ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ള​ത്തു​നി​ന്നും കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ കൈ​മാ​റാ​നായി കാ​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്താ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsMDMAThrissur News
    News Summary - Two people arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick