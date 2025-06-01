Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    1 Jun 2025 2:14 PM IST
    1 Jun 2025 2:14 PM IST

    ഗു​ണ്ട പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൾപ്പെട്ടയാളെ കാപ്പ ചുമത്തി നാടു കടത്തി

    ഗു​ണ്ട പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൾപ്പെട്ടയാളെ കാപ്പ ചുമത്തി നാടു കടത്തി
    നി​സാ​ഫ്

    കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ: പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ ഗു​ണ്ട പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ കാ​പ്പ ചു​മ​ത്തി. അ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മേ​നോ​ന്‍ ബ​സാ​ര്‍ ചൂ​ള​ക്ക​പ​റ​മ്പി​ല്‍ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ മാ​യാ​വി എ​ന്നു വി​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​സാ​ഫി (25) നെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​റു​മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് കാ​പ്പ ചു​മ​ത്തി നാ​ട് ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    നി​സാ​ഫ് കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, മ​തി​ല​കം, വ​ട​ക്കേ​ക്ക​ര പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി അ​ഞ്ച് അ​ടി​പി​ടി​ക്കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലും മ​ദ്യ​ല​ഹ​രി​യി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാം വി​ധം വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ലും പ്ര​തി​യാ​ണ്.

