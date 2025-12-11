Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Irinjalakuda
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 10:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2025 10:56 AM IST

    ഡ്രൈ ഡേയിൽ വിൽപനക്കായി പുല്ലൂരിൽ മദ്യം സൂക്ഷിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയില്‍

    ലാ​ലു

    Listen to this Article

    ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട: തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച ഡ്രൈ ഡേയിൽ വിൽപനക്കായി പുല്ലൂരിൽ മദ്യം സൂക്ഷിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയില്‍. 10 ലിറ്റർ മദ്യം സൂക്ഷിച്ച കുറ്റത്തിന് പുത്തൻതോട് കോക്കാടൻ വീട്ടിൽ ലാലുവിനെയാണ് ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട എക്സൈസ് റേഞ്ച് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ അനുകുമാറും സംഘവും പിടികൂടിയത്.

    TAGS:Man ArrestedThrissur NewsLiquor raidPullur
    News Summary - Man arrested for storing liquor in Pullur for sale on Dry Day
