Madhyamam
    Irinjalakuda
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2025 5:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2025 5:44 PM IST

    ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട കോടതി വളപ്പിൽ കൂറ്റൻ മരം കടപുഴകി വീണു; നിരവധി വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർന്നു

    irinjalakkuda
    ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട: ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട ജുഡീഷ്യൽ മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് കോടതി വളപ്പിലെ കൂറ്റൻ മരം കോടതി കെട്ടിടത്തിലേക്ക് കടപുഴകി വീണു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 11.30ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

    കോടതി വളപ്പിൽ പാർക്ക് ചെയ്തിരുന്ന നിരവധി കാറുകളും ബൈക്കുകളും തകർന്നു. ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് എത്തിയാണ് മരം മുറിച്ചു നീക്കിയത്

    TAGS:irinjalakuda
    News Summary - huge tree fell on the Irinjalakuda court premises, damaging several vehicles.
