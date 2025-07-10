Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightThrissurchevron_rightGuruvayoorchevron_rightക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​കേ​സി​ല്‍...
    Guruvayoor
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2025 12:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2025 12:30 PM IST

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​കേ​സി​ല്‍ ജാ​മ്യ​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​; ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ് ഓ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​കേ​സി​ല്‍ ജാ​മ്യ​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​; ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ് ഓ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൻ​സാ​ർ

    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര്‍: ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ് ഓ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വി​നെ എ​ക്‌​സൈ​സ് സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര്‍ പ​ള്ളി റോ​ഡി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ചൊ​വ്വ​ല്ലൂ​ര്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ക​റു​പ്പം​വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ അ​ന്‍സാ​റി​നെ (24) എ​ക്‌​സൈ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് 124.680 ഗ്രാം ​ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ് ഓ​യി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് കൈ​വ​ശം​വെ​ച്ച കേ​സി​ല്‍ 55 ദി​വ​സം ജ​യി​ല്‍വാ​സം അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ച് ജാ​മ്യ​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ ആ​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kerala PoliceHashish Oilgranted bailcannabis casearrested
    News Summary - Released on bail in cannabis case; arrested with hashish oil
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X