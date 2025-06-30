Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Guruvayoor
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 1:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 1:53 PM IST

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍
    മു​ബ​ഷീ​ര്‍

    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര്‍: 40 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍. തൊ​ഴി​യൂ​ര്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൊ​ട്ട​ത്ത​യി​ല്‍ മു​ബ​ഷീ​റി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (25) ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട് എ​ക്സൈ​സ് റേ​ഞ്ച് ഇ​ന്‍സ്പെ​ക്ട​ര്‍ സി.​ജെ. റി​ന്റോ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    അ​സി. എ​ക്‌​സൈ​സ് ഇ​ന്‍സ്‌​പെ​ക്ട​ര്‍ രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്‍, പ്രി​വ​ന്റീ​വ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ര്‍മാ​രാ​യ ബാ​ഷ്പ​ജ​ന്‍, ടി.​ആ​ര്‍. സു​നി​ല്‍, അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രും മു​ബ​ഷീ​റി​നെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ എ​ക്സൈ​സ് സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Drug CaseArrestThrissur
