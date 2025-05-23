Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Guruvayoor
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2025 12:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2025 12:23 PM IST

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    സ​നീ​ഷ്

    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര്‍: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ഓ​ട്ടോ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​രി​ങ്ങ​പ്പു​റം തൈ​വ​ള​പ്പി​ല്‍ സ​നീ​ഷി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (42) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ ക​ണ്ട് പ്ര​തി ഓ​ടി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. 3.5 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ പ്ര​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ജി​ല്ല ല​ഹ​രി വി​രു​ദ്ധ സ്‌​കാ​ഡി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കു​റ​ച്ചു കാ​ല​മാ​യി ഇ​യാ​ള്‍ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:MDMAThrissur NewsAuto driver arrested
    News Summary - Auto driver arrested with MDMA
