Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 April 2023 5:57 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 April 2023 5:57 AM GMT
വീടിനുമുമ്പിൽ കക്കൂസ് മാലിന്യം തള്ളിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The toilet flushed waste in front of the house
പെരുമ്പിലാവ്: കല്ലുംപുറത്ത് വീടിനു മുമ്പിൽ കക്കൂസ് മാലിന്യം തള്ളിയ നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. പുലിക്കോട്ടിൽ ബാബുവിന്റെ വീടിന് മുമ്പിലെ ഓവു പാലത്തിൽ രാത്രിയിലാണ് തള്ളിയത്. കർശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് നാട്ടുകാർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
Next Story