Madhyamam
    Chalakkudy
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2023 5:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2023 5:57 AM GMT

    വീ​ടി​നു​മു​മ്പി​ൽ ക​ക്കൂ​സ് മാ​ലി​ന്യം ത​ള്ളി

    വീ​ടി​നു​മു​മ്പി​ൽ ക​ക്കൂ​സ് മാ​ലി​ന്യം ത​ള്ളി
    ക​ല്ലും​പു​റ​ത്ത് വീ​ടി​നു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ ക​ക്കൂ​സ് മാ​ലി​ന്യം ത​ള്ളി​യ നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ്: ക​ല്ലും​പു​റ​ത്ത് വീ​ടി​നു മു​മ്പി​ൽ ക​ക്കൂ​സ് മാ​ലി​ന്യം ത​ള്ളി​യ നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പു​ലി​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബാ​ബു​വി​ന്റെ വീ​ടി​ന് മു​മ്പി​ലെ ഓ​വു പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ത​ള്ളി​യ​ത്. ക​ർ​ശ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

