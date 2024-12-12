Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightPathanamthittachevron_rightThiruvallachevron_rightസ്കൂൾ ബസ്...
    Thiruvalla
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 11:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 11:16 AM GMT

    സ്കൂൾ ബസ് മതിലിലിടിച്ച് അപകടം; വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്കൂൾ ബസ് മതിലിലിടിച്ച് അപകടം; വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു
    cancel

    തിരുവല്ല: തിരുവല്ലയിലെ തോട്ടഭാഗത്ത് സ്കൂൾ ബസ് മതിലിൽ ഇടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. വള്ളംകുളം നാഷണൽ സ്കൂളിൻറെ ബസ്സാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് നാലുമണിയോടെ ആയിരുന്നു സംഭവം. കവിയൂർ ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് വിദ്യാർഥികളുമായി പോയ ബസാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് മതിലിൽ ഇടിച്ച ബസ് മരത്തിൽ ഇടിച്ച് നിൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ആരുടേയും പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident News
    News Summary - School bus crashes into wall; Students were injured
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick