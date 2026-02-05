Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightPathanamthittachevron_rightThiruvallachevron_rightതിരുവല്ലയിൽ...
    Thiruvalla
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 2:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 2:17 PM IST

    തിരുവല്ലയിൽ പാടശേഖരത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു, തീ അണച്ച് അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേന

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തിരുവല്ലയിൽ പാടശേഖരത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു, തീ അണച്ച് അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേന
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തിരുവല്ല: തിരുവല്ലയിലെ ചുമത്രയിൽ റെയിൽവേ ട്രാക്കിന് സമീപത്തെ തരിശു കിടക്കുന്ന പാടശേഖരത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. അഗ്നിരക്ഷാ സേനയെത്തി തീ അണച്ചു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12:30ഓടെ ആയിരുന്നു സംഭവം. തിരുവല്ല ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിശമനസേന യൂണിറ്റുകൾ എത്തിയാണ് തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Pathanamthitta News
    News Summary - Paddy field caught fire in Thiruvalla
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X