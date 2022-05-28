Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
Login
exit_to_app
Latest
കാടറിവുമായി വനം വകുപ്പിന്റെ മെഗാ പ്രദര്‍ശന വിപണനമേള
Kerala
കാടറിവുമായി വനം വകുപ്പിന്റെ മെഗാ പ്രദര്‍ശന വിപണനമേള
access_time 2022-05-28T13:57:42+05:30
424 വി.െഎ.പികളുടെ സുരക്ഷ പിൻവലിച്ച് പഞ്ചാബ് സർക്കാർ
India
424 വി.െഎ.പികളുടെ സുരക്ഷ പിൻവലിച്ച് പഞ്ചാബ് സർക്കാർ
access_time 2022-05-28T13:46:27+05:30
suresh gopi
Kerala
അശ്ലീല വിഡിയോ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്‍റെ നാടകം, തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വിജയത്തിനായി എന്തും...
access_time 2022-05-28T13:35:39+05:30
വഴി ഇല്ല; വയോധികന്റെ മൃതദേഹം വീട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനാവാതെ ബന്ധുക്കൾ
Kerala
വഴി ഇല്ല; വയോധികന്റെ മൃതദേഹം വീട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനാവാതെ ബന്ധുക്കൾ
access_time 2022-05-28T13:35:19+05:30
തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണു
Thiruvalla
തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണു
access_time 2022-05-28T13:19:53+05:30
Kochi airport
Crime
കൊച്ചി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ വൻ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് വേട്ട; പിടിയിലായത് താൻസാനിയൻ...
access_time 2022-05-28T13:08:35+05:30
MIDDLE EAST
Countries arrow_drop_down
ആവേശ രാവ്
Bahrain
ആവേശ രാവ്
access_time 2022-05-28T10:11:40+05:30
പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട പാട്ടിന് ലഭിച്ച പുരസ്കാരം -സിത്താര
Bahrain
പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട പാട്ടിന് ലഭിച്ച പുരസ്കാരം -സിത്താര
access_time 2022-05-28T10:06:47+05:30
ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ ഗാലറിയിൽ ഛേത്രിക്കും കൂട്ടർക്കും സൗഹൃദം
Qatar
ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ ഗാലറിയിൽ ഛേത്രിക്കും കൂട്ടർക്കും സൗഹൃദം
access_time 2022-05-28T10:02:13+05:30
പരീക്ഷണ പ്രവർത്തനം തുടങ്ങി അൽ റയ്യാൻ ബസ് ഡിപ്പോ
Qatar
പരീക്ഷണ പ്രവർത്തനം തുടങ്ങി അൽ റയ്യാൻ ബസ് ഡിപ്പോ
access_time 2022-05-28T09:48:57+05:30
ടൈഫൂൺ ജെറ്റ് ആദ്യ ബാച്ച് ആഗസ്റ്റ് മുതൽ ഖത്തറിലെത്തും
Qatar
ടൈഫൂൺ ജെറ്റ് ആദ്യ ബാച്ച് ആഗസ്റ്റ് മുതൽ ഖത്തറിലെത്തും
access_time 2022-05-28T09:46:54+05:30
പറന്നിറങ്ങിക്കോളൂ; ദോഹ തയാർ
Qatar
പറന്നിറങ്ങിക്കോളൂ; ദോഹ തയാർ
access_time 2022-05-28T09:44:51+05:30
നാട്ടുവിശേഷം
Districts arrow_drop_down
suresh gopi
Kerala
അശ്ലീല വിഡിയോ എൽ.ഡി.എഫിന്‍റെ നാടകം, തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വിജയത്തിനായി എന്തും...
access_time 2022-05-28T13:35:39+05:30
വഴി ഇല്ല; വയോധികന്റെ മൃതദേഹം വീട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനാവാതെ ബന്ധുക്കൾ
Kerala
വഴി ഇല്ല; വയോധികന്റെ മൃതദേഹം വീട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനാവാതെ ബന്ധുക്കൾ
access_time 2022-05-28T13:35:19+05:30
തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണു
Thiruvalla
തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണു
access_time 2022-05-28T13:19:53+05:30
Kochi airport
Crime
കൊച്ചി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ വൻ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് വേട്ട; പിടിയിലായത് താൻസാനിയൻ...
access_time 2022-05-28T13:08:35+05:30
പോക്സോ കേസ് പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ
Crime
പോക്സോ കേസ് പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ
access_time 2022-05-28T12:24:25+05:30
ഉത്സവ ഘോഷയാത്രക്കിടെ സംഘർഷമുണ്ടാക്കിയ രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽ
Kottiyam
ഉത്സവ ഘോഷയാത്രക്കിടെ സംഘർഷമുണ്ടാക്കിയ രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽ
access_time 2022-05-28T12:22:45+05:30
exit_to_app
Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightPathanamthittachevron_rightThiruvallachevron_rightതിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക്...
Thiruvalla
Posted On
date_range 28 May 2022 7:49 AM GMT
Updated On
date_range 2022-05-28T13:19:53+05:30

തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണു

text_fields
bookmark_border
തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണു
cancel
camera_alt

തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിൽ വീണ മരം അഗ്നിശമന സേന മരം മുറിച്ചുമാറ്റുന്നു

Listen to this Article

തിരുവല്ല: തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിലേക്ക് മരം വീണു. ഒ.പി വിഭാഗം പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതോടെയാണ് മരം വീണത്. തുടർന്ന്, തിരുവല്ലയിൽ നിന്നും അഗ്നി ശമന സേനയെത്തി മരം റിച്ചു മാറ്റി. കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗത്തിന് സാരമായ കേടുപാടുകൾ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല.


Show Full Article
TAGS:thiruvalla Taluk Hospital fell tree 
News Summary - A tree fell on top of Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital
OTHER STORIES
Next Story
X
X