തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണു

തിരുവല്ല: തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിലേക്ക് മരം വീണു. ഒ.പി വിഭാഗം പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിന് മുകളിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതോടെയാണ് മരം വീണത്. തുടർന്ന്, തിരുവല്ലയിൽ നിന്നും അഗ്നി ശമന സേനയെത്തി മരം റിച്ചു മാറ്റി. കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗത്തിന് സാരമായ കേടുപാടുകൾ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല.
തിരുവല്ല താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിക്ക് മുകളിൽ മരം വീണുtext_fields
