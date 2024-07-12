കാർ അടിച്ചുതകർത്ത കേസിൽ മൂന്നുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 July 2024
12 July 2024
കാർ അടിച്ചുതകർത്ത കേസിൽ മൂന്നുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Three people were arrested in the car smashing case
പന്തളം: വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് കിടന്ന കാർ അടിച്ചുതകർത്ത കേസിൽ മൂന്നുപേരെ പന്തളം പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പന്തളം തവളംകുളം വാഴപ്ലാവിൽ തെക്കതിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ( മനോജ് ഭവനം) കിരണിന്റെ ആൾട്ടോ കാർ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയാണ് അതിക്രമിച്ചുകയറി പ്രതികൾ നശിപ്പിച്ചത്.
പഴകുളം പൊന്മന കിഴക്കേതിൽ ലൈജു (28),പഴകുളം ഭവദാസൻമുക്ക് വട്ടത്തിനാൽ തെക്കേക്കര വീട്ടിൽ അരുൺ(27),പഴകുളം പന്ത്രാംകുഴി ഷാഹുൽ ജമാൽ ( 34 )എന്നിവരാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. ഇവരെ കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
