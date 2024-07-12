Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    12 July 2024 4:56 AM GMT
    12 July 2024 4:56 AM GMT

    കാർ അടിച്ചുതകർത്ത കേസിൽ മൂന്നുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ കാ​ർ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്
    ലൈ​ജു, അ​രു​ൺ, ഷാ​ഹു​ൽ ജ​മാ​ൽ
    ലൈ​ജു, അ​രു​ൺ, ഷാ​ഹു​ൽ ജ​മാ​ൽ

    പ​ന്ത​ളം: വീ​ട്ടു​മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് കി​ട​ന്ന കാ​ർ അ​ടി​ച്ചു​ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത കേ​സി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ പ​ന്ത​ളം പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. പ​ന്ത​ളം ത​വ​ളം​കു​ളം വാ​ഴ​പ്ലാ​വി​ൽ തെ​ക്ക​തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ( മ​നോ​ജ് ഭ​വ​നം) കി​ര​ണി​ന്റെ ആ​ൾ​ട്ടോ കാ​ർ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പ​ഴ​കു​ളം പൊ​ന്മ​ന കി​ഴ​ക്കേ​തി​ൽ ലൈ​ജു (28),പ​ഴ​കു​ളം ഭ​വ​ദാ​സ​ൻ​മു​ക്ക് വ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നാ​ൽ തെ​ക്കേ​ക്ക​ര വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​രു​ൺ(27),പ​ഴ​കു​ളം പ​ന്ത്രാം​കു​ഴി ഷാ​ഹു​ൽ ജ​മാ​ൽ ( 34 )എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രെ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

