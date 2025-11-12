Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Konni
    12 Nov 2025 2:37 PM IST
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 2:37 PM IST

    ആവണിപ്പാറയിൽ കാട്ടാനകൾ വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തു

    ആവണിപ്പാറയിൽ കാട്ടാനകൾ വാഹനങ്ങൾ തകർത്തു
    കോന്നി: അരുവാപ്പുലം ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തിലെ ആവണിപ്പാറ ഗിരിജൻ ട്രൈബൽ ഉന്നതിയിൽ കാട്ടാനകളുടെ ശല്യം രൂക്ഷം. ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനങ്ങൾ കാട്ടാന തകർത്തു. ഉന്നതിയിലെ സതീശൻ, സത്യൻ, സജീവ്, വാസു, മിനി തുടങ്ങിയവരുടെ സ്‌കൂട്ടറുകളും ബൈക്കുകളുമാണ് കാട്ടാന തകർത്തത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ രാത്രിയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    അച്ചൻകോവിൽ നദിക്ക് അക്കരെ കരയിലാണ് ഉന്നതി സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ, മറുകരയിലേക്ക് കടന്നു ചെല്ലാൻ പാലമോ മറ്റ് സൗകര്യമോ ഇല്ല. അതിനാൽ ഇക്കരെ കരയിൽ വാഹനം വെച്ചിട്ടാണ് ഇവർ പോകുന്നത്. ഈവാഹനങ്ങളാണ് കാട്ടാനകൾ തകർത്തത്.

    TAGS:AvaniparaVehicles destroyedWild elephants
