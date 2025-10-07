Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Konni
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 2:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 2:55 PM IST

    ബസിൽ ബോധരഹിതയായ പെൺകുട്ടിക്ക് സഹായമായി ജീവനക്കാർ

    കോ​ന്നി: ബ​സി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​ര​ഹി​ത​യാ​യി വീ​ണ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക്ക്​ സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30ഓ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. ക​രി​മാ​ൻ​തോ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ്​ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി രാ​ഖി​യാ​ണ് പ​യ്യ​നാ​മ​ണ്ണി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​ര​ഹി​ത​യാ​യി വീ​ണ​ത്. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​നീ​ഷും ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​ർ സ​ജോ​യും സ​മ​യോ​ചി​ത ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ വ​ള​രെ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​ന്നി താ​ലൂ​ക്കാ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​ഥ​മ​ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ഡി​സ്​​ചാ​ർ​ജ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:PathanamthittaHelpingpathanamthitta local newstop news
    News Summary - Staff helped an unconscious girl on the bus.
