Madhyamam
    Adoor
    30 Oct 2025 10:51 AM IST
    30 Oct 2025 10:51 AM IST

    കഞ്ചാവുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

    കഞ്ചാവുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ
    അ​ക്ബ​ർ അ​ലി​

    അ​ടൂ​ർ: വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കെ​ത്തി​ച്ച ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. പ​റ​ക്കോ​ട് ത​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ മേ​ലെ​തി​ൽ അ​ക്ബ​ർ അ​ലി​യെ​യാ​ണ്​ (32) 13 ഗ്രാം ​ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പ​റ​ക്കോ​ട് അ​റു​കാ​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്ക് റ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സി ബാ​റി​ന് മു​ൻ​വ​ശം റോ​ഡ് സൈ​ഡി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​തി എ​ത്തി​യ വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച് എ​ത്തി​യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് കൂ​ടി​ലൊ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ടൂ​ർ സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്‌​പെ​ക്ട​ർ സു​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ, അ​ജി​ൻ, അ​ന​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Drug CaseCrime Newsadoor
