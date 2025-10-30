കഞ്ചാവുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 10:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 10:51 AM IST
കഞ്ചാവുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - youth arrested on illegal drug case
അടൂർ: വിൽപനക്കെത്തിച്ച കഞ്ചാവുമായി യുവാവിനെ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി. പറക്കോട് തട്ടത്തിൽ മേലെതിൽ അക്ബർ അലിയെയാണ് (32) 13 ഗ്രാം കഞ്ചാവുമായി പിടിച്ചത്.
പറക്കോട് അറുകാലിക്കൽ പാർക്ക് റസിഡൻസി ബാറിന് മുൻവശം റോഡ് സൈഡിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് വിൽപനക്കായി പ്രതി എത്തിയ വിവരം ലഭിച്ച് എത്തിയ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക് കൂടിലൊളിപ്പിച്ച കഞ്ചാവ് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. അടൂർ സബ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ സുനിൽകുമാർ, അജിൻ, അനസ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
