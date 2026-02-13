Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Thrithala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2026 9:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2026 9:15 AM IST

    ആ​ന​യി​ട​ഞ്ഞ​ത് പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു

    ആ​ന​യി​ട​ഞ്ഞ​ത് പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു
    തൃ​ത്താ​ല​യി​ല്‍ ന​ടു​റോ​ഡി​ല്‍ ഇ​ട​ഞ്ഞ ആ​ന

    തൃ​ത്താ​ല: കൂ​റ്റ​നാ​ട് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ന അ​നു​സ​ര​ണ​ക്കേ​ട് കാ​ട്ടി​യ​ത് പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി പ​ര​ത്തി. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ തൃ​ത്താ​ല ബി​വ​റേ​ജ​സ് കോ​ര്‍പ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. കൊ​ല്ലം ഇ​ച്ചി​യി​ല്‍ ശി​വ​ന്‍ എ​ന്ന ആ​ന​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ട​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ന​ട​ത്തി​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​ക​വെയാണ് തി​രി​ഞ്ഞും മ​റി​ഞ്ഞും പാ​പ്പാ​ന്‍മാ​രെ അ​നു​സ​രി​ക്കാ​തെ വി​റ​ളി​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​ണി​മു​ട​ക്കു​മൂ​ലം ആ​ളും ക​ട​ക​ളും വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​റ​വാ​യ​തി​നാ​ല്‍ അ​നി​ഷ്ട​സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:elephantconfusionconfinement
    News Summary - The elephant's confinement created confusion.
