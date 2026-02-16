Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Pattambi
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 9:15 AM IST
    date_range 16 Feb 2026 9:15 AM IST

    ചെമ്പ്രയിൽ പൂരത്തിനിടെ ഒരാൾക്ക് കുത്തേറ്റു

    ചെമ്പ്രയിൽ പൂരത്തിനിടെ ഒരാൾക്ക് കുത്തേറ്റു
    ബാ​ല​ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ

    പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി: ചെ​മ്പ്ര​യി​ൽ പൂ​ര​ത്തി​നി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ക് ത​ർ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് കു​ത്തേ​റ്റു. ചെ​മ്പ്ര കൊ​ട​ങ്ങാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബാ​ല​ഗോ​പാ​ല​നാ​ണ് (48) കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ​ത്. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് കൊ​ട്ടേ​ക്കാ​വ് താ​ല​പ്പൊ​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ചെ​മ്പ്ര ക​രി​പ്പാ​ലി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​നോ​ജി​നെ (39) കൊ​പ്പം പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു. മു​ൻ വൈ​രാ​ഗ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. വ​യ​റി​ന് കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ ബാ​ല​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ ഇ.​എം.​എ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

    News Summary - One person stabbed during Pooram in Chembra
