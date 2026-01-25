Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Mankara
    Posted On
    25 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST

    മ​ങ്ക​ര കാ​ളി​കാ​വ് റോ​ഡ് ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ

    മ​ങ്ക​ര കാ​ളി​കാ​വ് റോ​ഡ് ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ
    ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന കാ​ളി​കാ​വ്

    -​കോ​ട്ടാ​യി റോ​ഡ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​ങ്ക​ര: മ​ങ്ക​ര കാ​ളി​കാ​വ് റോ​ഡ് ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ. കാ​ളി​കാ​വ് റെ​യി​ൽ​വെ ഗേ​റ്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​ണ് വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി റോ​ഡ് ത​ക​ർ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ദി​നം​പ്ര​തി സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സു​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന റോ​ഡി​ലാ​ണ് വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി കു​ഴി​ക​ൾ. ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​വി​ടെ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് പ​തി​വാ​ണ്. റോ​ഡ് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ച് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​യോ​ഗ്യ​മാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ജ​ന​കീ​യ ആ​വ​ശ്യം.

