Posted Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 10:08 AM IST
മങ്കര കാളികാവ് റോഡ് തകർച്ചയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Mankara-Kalikavu road collapses
മങ്കര: മങ്കര കാളികാവ് റോഡ് തകർച്ചയിൽ. കാളികാവ് റെയിൽവെ ഗേറ്റിന് സമീപമാണ് വ്യാപകമായി റോഡ് തകർന്നിട്ടുള്ളത്. ദിനംപ്രതി സ്വകാര്യ ബസുകളടക്കം നിരവധി വാഹനങ്ങൾ സർവിസ് നടത്തുന്ന റോഡിലാണ് വ്യാപകമായി കുഴികൾ. ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനങ്ങൾ ഇവിടെ അപകടത്തിൽപെടുന്നത് പതിവാണ്. റോഡ് തകർന്ന ഭാഗങ്ങൾ അടച്ച് ഗതാഗതയോഗ്യമാക്കണമെന്നാണ് ജനകീയ ആവശ്യം.
