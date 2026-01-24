Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Jan 2026 10:36 AM IST
24 Jan 2026 10:36 AM IST
തെരുവുനായ് ആക്രമണം; സ്കൂട്ടറിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് അമ്മക്കും മകൾക്കും പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Stray dog attacks mother and daughter, injures them after falling from scooter
കൊല്ലങ്കോട്: തെരുവ് നായ്ക്കൾ ഓടിച്ചതോടെ സ്കൂട്ടർ നിയന്ത്രണം തെറ്റി യുവതിക്കും മകൾക്കും പരിക്ക്. കിഴക്കേത്തറ, ത്രാമണിയിൽ രതീഷിന്റെ ഭാര്യ രേഖ (35), റതിക (10) എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. കൊല്ലങ്കോട് നെന്മേനി കിഴക്കേ പറമ്പിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം. അപകടത്തിൽ രേഖയുടെ കൈയിലെ വിരലുകൾ പൊട്ടി. മകളുടെ കാലിലും പരിക്കേറ്റു.
നന്മനി കിഴക്കേ പറമ്പ് പ്രദേശത്ത് തെരുവ് നായ്ക്കളുടെ ശല്യം വർധിച്ചുവരുകയാണ്. തെരുവ് നായ്ക്കളെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ പഞ്ചായത്ത് എത്രയും വേഗം നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്നാണ് നാട്ടുകാരുടെ ആവശ്യം.
