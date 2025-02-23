Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Anakkara
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 4:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 4:09 PM IST

    വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    ആനക്കര: വാഹനാപകടത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പേരശനൂർ സ്വദേശി പ്രകാശ് (32) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഫെബ്രുവരി 14ന് കല്ലടത്തൂർ ഉത്സവം കഴിഞ്ഞു മടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘം സഞ്ചരിച്ച ഓട്ടോ ആനക്കര വടക്കത്തു പടിയിൽ വച്ച്‌

    എതിരെ വന്ന ബൊലേറോ പിക്കപ്പുമായി കൂട്ടിടിയിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഓട്ടോയിലായിരുന്നു പ്രകാശൻ സഞ്ചരിച്ചിരുന്നത്.

    News Summary - man died after being treated in a car accident
