Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightVengarachevron_rightപ്രകൃതിയുടെ പച്ചപ്പ്...
    Vengara
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2026 8:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2026 8:00 AM IST

    പ്രകൃതിയുടെ പച്ചപ്പ് തേടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്രകൃതിയുടെ പച്ചപ്പ് തേടി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ.​ആ​ർ ന​ഗ​ർ ശാ​ന്തി വ​യ​ൽ മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​യ​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    വേ​ങ്ങ​ര: പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ പ​ച്ച​പ്പ് തേ​ടി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി എ.​ആ​ർ ന​ഗ​ർ ശാ​ന്തി വ​യ​ൽ മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​യ​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. ശാ​ന്തി വ​യ​ലി​ൽ ജൈ​വ​കൃ​ഷി ഫാം, ​മീ​ൻ വ​ള​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്രം, നെ​ൽ​കൃ​ഷി എ​ന്നി​വ നേ​രി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യാ​ത്ര​യു​ടെ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യം.

    മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി ഏ​രി​യ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഫ​ർ​സാ​നാ ജ​ലാ​ൽ, എ​ൻ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ സ​ഈ​ദ ടീ​ച്ച​ർ, സാ​ബി​റ മൊ​യ്‌​തീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:farmergreenery
    News Summary - In search of nature's greenery
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X