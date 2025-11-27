Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Vandoor
    27 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST
    27 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST

    രോഗികൾക്ക് വണ്ടൂർ ഡബ്ല്യു.ഐ.സി ഫലഖ് കോച്ചിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ കൈത്താങ്ങ്

    മാധ്യമം ഹെൽത്ത്‌ കെയർ പദ്ധതിയിലേക്ക് സ്വരൂപിച്ച തുക കൈമാറി
    രോഗികൾക്ക് വണ്ടൂർ ഡബ്ല്യു.ഐ.സി ഫലഖ് കോച്ചിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ കൈത്താങ്ങ്
    ‘മാ​ധ്യ​മം’ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​ർ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ണ്ടൂ​ർ ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​ഐ.​സി

    ഫ​ല​ഖ് കോ​ച്ചി​ങ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച തു​ക കൈമാറുന്ന

    ചടങ്ങിൽ നിന്ന്

    വണ്ടൂർ: സമൂഹത്തിൽ മാരക രോഗങ്ങളാൽ കഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നവർക്ക് സാന്ത്വനമേകാൻ 'മാധ്യമം' തുടക്കം കുറിച്ച മാധ്യമം ഹെൽത്ത്‌ കെയർ പദ്ധതിയിലേക്ക് വണ്ടൂർ ഡബ്ല്യൂ.ഐ.സി ഫലഖ് നീറ്റ് ജെ.ഇ.ഇ കോച്ചിങ് സെന്റർ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ സമാഹരിച്ച തുക കൈമാറി. വിദ്യാർഥി പ്രതിനിധികളായ നജ ഫാത്തിമ, നഷ് വ, ആയിഷ റന എന്നിവരിൽനിന്ന് മാധ്യമം ഏരിയ കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ ഹാഫിസ് മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ഇബ്രാഹിം തുക ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.

    ഫലഖ് ഡയറക്ടർ പി. ഷഫീഖ്, ഡബ്ല്യു.ഐ.സി ഗ്രൂപ്പ്‌ ഓഫ് ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂഷൻസ് ചെയർമാൻ പ്രഫ. പി. ഇസ്മായിൽ, മാപ്പിളപ്പാട്ട് ഗാനരചയിതാവ് ഫൈസൽ എളേറ്റിൽ എന്നിവർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Coaching CentreHelping handMalappuram NewsMadhyamam health care project
    News Summary - Wandoor WIC Falaq coaching students lend a helping hand to patients
