Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightVandoorchevron_rightബലാത്സംഗ കേസിൽ...
    Vandoor
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2024 4:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2024 4:31 AM GMT

    ബലാത്സംഗ കേസിൽ അറുപതുകാരൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബലാത്സംഗ കേസിൽ അറുപതുകാരൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ​ഷീ​ർ

    വ​ണ്ടൂ​ർ: 12 വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​രി​യെ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗം ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ അ​റു​പ​തു​കാ​ര​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. വ​യ​നാ​ട് മീ​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പു​ളി​യാ​ട​ൻ കു​ന്നു​മ്മ​ൽ ബ​ഷീ​റാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഈ ​മാ​സം ആ​റി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. കു​ട്ടി​ക്ക് ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ്യം​അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Old ManRapeArrest
    News Summary - 60-year-old man was arrested in a rape case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X