Madhyamam
    Valanchery
    Posted On
    11 Dec 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    11 Dec 2025 10:14 AM IST

    ലുക്കൗട്ട് നോട്ടീസുള്ള പ്രതി മോഷണ ശ്രമത്തിനിടെ പിടിയിൽ

    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദ്

    Listen to this Article

    വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി: പൊ​ലീ​സ് ലു​ക്കൗ​ട്ട് നോ​ട്ടീ​സ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച മോ​ഷ്ടാ​വി​നെ മോ​ഷ​ണ​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട് ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ കു​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ മോ​ഷ്ടാ​വ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദി​നെ​യാ​ണ് ക​രി​പ്പോ​ൾ കു​ന്നും​പു​റ​ത്ത് നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    വീ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി​യി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന് മോ​ഷ​ണ​ശ്ര​മം കാ​ണു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ളെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ മോ​ഷ്ടാ​വി​നെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി കാ​ടാ​മ്പു​ഴ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:robberySuspectlookout noticearrested
    News Summary - Suspect with lookout notice arrested during attempted robbery
