ലുക്കൗട്ട് നോട്ടീസുള്ള പ്രതി മോഷണ ശ്രമത്തിനിടെ പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 10:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 10:14 AM IST
ലുക്കൗട്ട് നോട്ടീസുള്ള പ്രതി മോഷണ ശ്രമത്തിനിടെ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Suspect with lookout notice arrested during attempted robbery
വളാഞ്ചേരി: പൊലീസ് ലുക്കൗട്ട് നോട്ടീസ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച മോഷ്ടാവിനെ മോഷണശ്രമത്തിനിടെ നാട്ടുകാർ പിടികൂടി. ചാവക്കാട് ജയിലിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ കുപ്രസിദ്ധ മോഷ്ടാവ് അബ്ദുൽ മജീദിനെയാണ് കരിപ്പോൾ കുന്നുംപുറത്ത് നിന്ന് പിടികൂടിയത്.
വീട്ടുകാർ സി.സി.ടി.വിയിൽ വിദേശത്തിരുന്ന് മോഷണശ്രമം കാണുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കളെ അറിയിച്ചു. തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടുകാർ മോഷ്ടാവിനെ പിടികൂടി കാടാമ്പുഴ പൊലീസിന് കൈമാറി.
