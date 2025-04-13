Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightValancherychevron_rightവൈ​ദ്യു​ത സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ...
    Valanchery
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2025 12:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2025 12:39 PM IST

    വൈ​ദ്യു​ത സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ചാ​ർ​ജി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വൈ​ദ്യു​ത സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ചാ​ർ​ജി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ചാ​ർ​ജി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച വൈ​ദ്യു​ത സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ

    വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി: ചാ​ർ​ജി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വൈ​ദ്യു​ത സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ഇ​രി​മ്പി​ളി​യം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സൈ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ന്റെ സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റാ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ മൂ​ന്നി​ന് പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച​ത്. കോ​മാ​ക്കി ടി.​എ​ൻ 95 മോ​ഡ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്, അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​യ ഉ​ണ്ണി, മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, ര​മ​ണി, പ്ര​ഷീ​ല, ര​മേ​ശ്‌ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ​യും വീ​ട്ടു​കാ​രു​ടെ​യും സ​മ​യോ​ചി​ത ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ മൂ​ലം വ​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​യി. എ​ന്നും രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴി​ന് ചാ​ർ​ജി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Electric ScooterFire Incidents
    News Summary - Electric scooter caught fire while charging
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X